LPL Financial LLC Invests $326,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

BSJR stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55.

