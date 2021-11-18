LPL Financial LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 39,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 33,865 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 63,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $70.38 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.94%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

