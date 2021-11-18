LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEFS. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,900,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:CEFS opened at $21.96 on Thursday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Closed-End Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.