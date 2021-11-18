LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ONEM opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.36. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.27.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.