Luc Bertrand Acquires 5,000 Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Stock

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$665,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,805,000.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$133.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.49. TMX Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$120.13 and a 1 year high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$136.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$135.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$153.71.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

