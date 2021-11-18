Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $465.84 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.15.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.88.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

