Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

LUNMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUNMF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 27,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.87. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.