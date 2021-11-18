Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Luxfer alerts:

LXFR traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 73,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a market cap of $592.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after buying an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 204,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.