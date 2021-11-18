Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.47

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 14421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,147,000. Apoletto Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,410,000. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

