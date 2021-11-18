Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Trading Up 4.4%

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) shares were up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 2,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

