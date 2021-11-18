Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Stock Position Reduced by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Mack-Cali Realty comprises 2.1% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mack-Cali Realty stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.39. 3,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,354. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.03. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $19.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

