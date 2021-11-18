Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the October 14th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MGU traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,661. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGU. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 742.8% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 113,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 99,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 93,903 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $937,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 942,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after buying an additional 31,182 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 32.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 30,678 shares during the period.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.