Macy’s (NYSE:M) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.08

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.08 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 488461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Get Macy's alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,587 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.