Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.12 billion-$24.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.57-4.76 EPS.

NYSE:M traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,362,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.97. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on M. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.36.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.