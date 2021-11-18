Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

