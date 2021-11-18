Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Up 219.7% in October

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 219.7% from the October 14th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Majic Wheels stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 3,382,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,248,523. Majic Wheels has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Majic Wheels alerts:

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.