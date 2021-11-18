Man Group plc Acquires 12,135 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,379,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,412,000 after acquiring an additional 902,990 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,349,000 after acquiring an additional 68,209 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,442,003,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 369,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 345,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $83.77 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.43.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

