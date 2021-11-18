Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,369 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,259 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,209,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,089,000 after purchasing an additional 805,502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after acquiring an additional 675,084 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,717.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 408,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 394,368 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $7,206,581.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares in the company, valued at $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,085 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,308. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

