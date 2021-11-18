Man Group plc Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Man Group plc grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

