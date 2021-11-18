Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 123.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

HI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

