Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.