Man Group plc Purchases 4,318 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Man Group plc boosted its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PriceSmart by 438.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 7.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PriceSmart by 106.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,532.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779,473 shares in the company, valued at $326,433,083.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,618.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,433 shares of company stock worth $7,730,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

