Man Group plc Sells 11,076 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 20.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 150,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $6,252,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 141.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 198.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 456,061 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIBN stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

