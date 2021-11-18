Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $10.33 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MANU traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,975. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $677.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manchester United stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MANU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

