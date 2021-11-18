Manulife Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.00.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$25.63 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$21.05 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$49.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,741.12.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

