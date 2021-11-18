Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MRRTY stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,233. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

