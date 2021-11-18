Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MRRTY stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,233. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.