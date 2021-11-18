Mariner LLC Buys 1,694 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Evergy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Evergy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 44,397 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Evergy by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 116,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 150,739 shares of company stock worth $9,553,810 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

