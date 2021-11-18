Mariner LLC Buys 580 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 506,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 366,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 98,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 103,787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 570.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.94. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.