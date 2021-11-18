Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 12,516 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,386. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

NYSE TWTR opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

