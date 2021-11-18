Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,814 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 8.6% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Nokia by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Nokia by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 38,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

