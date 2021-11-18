Marks Wealth LLC Purchases 47,008 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Marks Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average of $82.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

