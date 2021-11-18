Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marqeta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Marqeta stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 846.9% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

