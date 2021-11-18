Marshall Wace LLP Buys 104,937 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 540,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,937 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LG Display were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LG Display by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LG Display by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in LG Display by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 109,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 82,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 9,607.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 299,661 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LPL. UBS Group downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CLSA downgraded LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nomura downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LPL stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

