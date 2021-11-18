Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1,146.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RCI opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.37%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

