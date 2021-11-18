Marshall Wace LLP Invests $6.33 Million in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 642,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIG. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth $1,319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $780,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $846,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $3,940,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $100,000.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GigCapital4 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEMKT GIG opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

