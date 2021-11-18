Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 72,239 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 423.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.92% of BlueLinx worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 42.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BXC opened at $75.27 on Thursday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

