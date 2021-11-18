Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Set at C$8.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MMX. CIBC upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of CVE MMX opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$5.82.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

