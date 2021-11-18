Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.74) earnings per share.

Shares of MAXN traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,473. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.87. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

