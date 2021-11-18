Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.070-$5.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Maximus also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.07-5.37 EPS.

MMS traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.11. 8,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.76. Maximus has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Maximus alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,286 shares of company stock worth $1,604,595 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.