MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MDA to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$13.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.10. MDA has a 52 week low of C$13.30 and a 52 week high of C$18.88.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

