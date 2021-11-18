mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) PT Lowered to C$13.00

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS MECVF opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. mdf commerce has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

MDF Commerce, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

