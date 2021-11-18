Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51), Yahoo Finance reports.

MCG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,150. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Membership Collective Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Membership Collective Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

