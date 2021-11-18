Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51), Yahoo Finance reports.
MCG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,150. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Membership Collective Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Membership Collective Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Membership Collective Group Company Profile
The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.
