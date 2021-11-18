Meme 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.00305054 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009633 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005734 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00015069 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

