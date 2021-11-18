Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Amundi acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.58. 108,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,396,403. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $208.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

