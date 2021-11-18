Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Methanex reported sales of $811.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $4.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 431,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.03. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 10.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

