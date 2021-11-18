MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 5,641 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after buying an additional 3,169,069 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after buying an additional 1,477,540 shares during the period. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after buying an additional 909,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after buying an additional 677,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

