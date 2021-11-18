MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 35.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 55.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

