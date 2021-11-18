MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,408 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BGC Partners by 24.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 46,057 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 588.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 384,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 328,644 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the second quarter worth about $3,012,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the second quarter worth about $3,185,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 73.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,560,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.74.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.34%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

