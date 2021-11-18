MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

