MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,202 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,759,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,589 shares of company stock worth $7,648,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.80. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

